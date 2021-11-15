KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Monday November 15th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A warm & windy forecast will be in the works for the first part of this week before a return to seasonal fall like weather on Wednesday with our next cold front. In the meantime, for today, we will see sunny skies and a high rising all the way up to around 80 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 5-15 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see clear skies for the area and the low dropping down to a comfortable 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at around 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories