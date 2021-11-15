Abilene area forecast: Monday November 15th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A warm & windy forecast will be in the works for the first part of this week before a return to seasonal fall like weather on Wednesday with our next cold front. In the meantime, for today, we will see sunny skies and a high rising all the way up to around 80 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 5-15 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see clear skies for the area and the low dropping down to a comfortable 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at around 10-15 mph.