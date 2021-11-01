KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 1st

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Beautiful weather is in store for the rest of today before we get closer to what the month of November should feel like with good rain chances coming into play by mid-week. As for later today, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high at a very warm 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast and light at around 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mild conditions and a few clouds rolling through and an overnight low down around 52 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph out of the east.

