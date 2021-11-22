Abilene area forecast: Monday November 22nd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A busy week of travel across the country but don’t look for any real problems across West Texas. In fact, we should see seasonal weather with slight rain chances headed toward Thanksgiving Day. For your Monday we will see sunny skies and a high up to 63 degrees. The winds will be light out of the north at 5 mph. For this evening, skies will be on the mostly clear side and the low dropping down to around 40 degrees. Winds will be light at 5 mph out of the south.