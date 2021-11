From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A big time warm up is expected this week as our weather pattern will look unseasonably warm as we head into the first of December this week for the Big Country. For later today, we will see plenty of sunshine and clear skies and a high up around 76 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the southwest. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low down around 47 degrees. The winds will remain light from the south southwest at around 5-10 mph.