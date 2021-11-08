Abilene area forecast: Monday November 8th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our return to above seasonal weather and more of a spring like feel will continue till at least late week when a cold front will push through and bring things back to near normal for the area. In the meantime, enjoy the warm weather. For your Monday we will see sunny skies and a high up around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 57 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.