Abilene area forecast: Monday October 11th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This week the fall-like weather will be a welcome site as cooler conditions are expected and rain chances through the period as we move forward through the week. For the rest of your Monday, we will see lots of Texas sunshine and a high up around 85 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at around 5 mph out of the west. For this evening, we will see a few clouds out there but generally clear skies and a low down around 65 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the south southeast.