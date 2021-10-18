Abilene area forecast: Monday October 18th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Over the next several days we should see an uneventful forecast with very seasonal fall like weather and no rain chances for the immediate future. Just plain & simple is the best way to describe things. For this afternoon, we will see lots of sun and a high of 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see a few clouds rolling by and the overnight low will drop down to around 58 degrees. The winds will be on the breezy side at 10-15 mph out of the south southeast.