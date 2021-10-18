KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Monday October 18th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Over the next several days we should see an uneventful forecast with very seasonal fall like weather and no rain chances for the immediate future. Just plain & simple is the best way to describe things. For this afternoon, we will see lots of sun and a high of 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see a few clouds rolling by and the overnight low will drop down to around 58 degrees. The winds will be on the breezy side at 10-15 mph out of the south southeast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories