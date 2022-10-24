From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Most of the Big Country continues to be in desperate need of rainfall and we will see chances today but unfortunately those opportunities will be short lived. For this afternoon, we will see a 60% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees. Winds will be gusty from the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see a 30% chance of showers early otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.