From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

There is no real seasonal feel to the first part of the forecast for the Big Country as very warm is expected across all of the area producing record heat through Tuesday. For Your Monday though you can expect sunny skies and a high later this afternoon up around 89 degrees. The winds will be from the south and light at 5 mph. For this evening, we will see mainly clear skies and a low down around 67 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the south.