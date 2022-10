From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A very calm and mild forecast will continue for the next several days before a more active weather pattern by the end of the week that will bring cooler weather and possible rain chances for the area. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 52 degrees. The winds will continue light at 5 mph from the south.