From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have really nice looking weather to look forward to for the start of October and it looks like there is no letup as to how long it will last. It will be with us for the entire 7 day forecast period. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 85 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5 mph out of the southeast. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 59 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at 5 mph out of the southeast.