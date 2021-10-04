Abilene area forecast: Monday October 4th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Picture perfect is the best what to describe the pattern in weather for the Big Country for the next several days but then again that’s what fall like weather should be. In fact, we should be very close to seasonal through the forecast period. For later this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and a high reaching the 86-degree mark for the area. The winds should be light at 5 mph from the west southwest. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 59 degrees. The winds will be light out of the east at around 5 mph.