Abilene area forecast: Monday September 13th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Slowly but surely the weather pattern in west Texas is shifting to a more seasonal and cooler one and we should see more evidence of that with cooler weather for the Big Country. For today we will see mostly sunny skies for your Monday and a high up around 91 degrees. The winds will be on the light side all afternoon out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. ​​For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies early with clouds increasing late and a low of 69 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.