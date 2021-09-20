Abilene area forecast: Monday September 20th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Your Monday will feel like the Dog Days of August with hot temperatures but relax because changes are on the way with much cooler weather for the rest of the week headed our way. For this afternoon, look for lots of sun and a high topping off at 100 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 66 degrees. The winds will generally be out of the south at 10-15 mph.