Abilene area forecast: Monday September 27th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After a return to more seasonal weather this week in the Big Country, we now set our sights on some really good rain chances for later this week. In the meantime, today looks sunny and warm. For your Monday, we will see plenty of sun this afternoon with a high up around 91 degrees. The winds will remain on the breezy side at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5-10 mph.