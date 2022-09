From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Last week we may have gotten spoiled with all the rain chances and cooler weather across the Big Country. This week, we see a return to seasonal and warmer weather headed our way. For your Monday, look for sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at 5 mph from the southeast. For tonight, we will see mainly clear skies and a low around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 5 mph.