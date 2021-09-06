Abilene area forecast: Monday September 6th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our cooler and rain chance forecast we have had the last few days will quickly disappear this week and make way for more drier air and much warmer temperatures for the entire area this week. For your Labor Day Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers with a high up around 92 degrees. The winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see a 20% chance of showers early and the overnight low dropping to a very cool 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.