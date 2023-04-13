From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The dry weather in west Texas we have been accustomed to for so long looks like it may continue at least for the next several days in the extended forecast. No rain is in sight for the immediate area. For today, look for sunny skies and a high up at a very warm 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 15-20 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 60 degrees. The winds will increase at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph from the south.