From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The cool temperatures that have moved in will be a thing of the past very soon as an early summer-like weather pattern exercises its grip on the Big Country. Warmer weather moves in as early as tomorrow. For today, we will see sunny skies warm and a high of 84 degrees. The winds will continue out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 15-20 mph.