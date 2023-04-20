From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Much cooler weather will be here for the weekend but not before we get a taste of near seasonal weather for the Big Country. Rain chances will increase through the period. For today, look for sunny skies and a high up around 80 degrees. The winds will be at 10-15 mph from the southwest and shifting to the northeast late. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies a 20% chance of showers and a low around 52 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.