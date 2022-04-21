From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Although they are slim, rain chances will be on the increase through the weekend as we look forward to a more unsettled weather pattern for all of the Big Country. We will take what we can get. For your Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a very warm 96 degrees expected. The winds will be out of the south and strong at 15-20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and mild weather. The low will be 66 degrees and the winds will be from the south at 15-20 mph.