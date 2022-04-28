From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our warming trend will continue the rest of this week as we see those afternoon highs climb into the 90’s over the next several days. A definite return to summer-like weather is headed our way. For this afternoon, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very warm 88 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 65 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.