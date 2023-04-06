From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Cooler weather and chances of showers are continuing in this unseasonable forecast at least through the first half of the weekend. Look for readings by Sunday to get into the upper 70’s. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and the high to get up around 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers. The low will drop to around 43 degrees and the winds will be out of the east at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.