From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Cooler than usual will continue for all of the Big Country before we welcome back those pre summer like temperatures. That warmer weather is expected to return for the weekend. For your Thursday, look for sunny skies and breezy conditions. The high will get to 69 degrees and the winds will be out of north at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low down to 40 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph.