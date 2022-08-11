From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain for the Big Country is wrapping up and things around here will feel more like the month of August as we head into the weekend. Temps will rise and the drier weather will make a quick comeback. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers with the high getting to 96 degrees. The winds will be from the east northeast at 5 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 73 degrees. Winds will be generally light at 5-10 mph out of the east southeast.