Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 12th

It looks like we may be getting a bit of a break from all of the summer like weather as we head toward the weekend, but before we get there, we still have a couple of very warm days coming up. For today, look for sunny skies across those Texas skies and a high up around 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies out there and the low dropping down around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 10-15 mph.