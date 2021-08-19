Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 19th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:
The wet pattern and cooler weather we have had the last few days will quickly come to a close as this weekend we head toward a more seasonal and drier pattern. For your Thursday, look for still a few clouds and a 40% chance of afternoon showers with a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, look for partly cloudy skies and the overnight low down around 73 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.