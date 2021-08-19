Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 19th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The wet pattern and cooler weather we have had the last few days will quickly come to a close as this weekend we head toward a more seasonal and drier pattern. For your Thursday, look for still a few clouds and a 40% chance of afternoon showers with a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. ​​For this evening, look for partly cloudy skies and the overnight low down around 73 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.