Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 26th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Summer 2021 in the Big Country is beginning to wind down on the calendar but those temperatures and warm weather are continuing their hold for the area. This afternoon will be no exception. For later we will look for sunny skies out there and the afternoon high reaching the 96 degree mark. The winds should remain on the light side at about 5-10 mph out of the southeast. . For this evening we will see a few clouds out there but mainly clear skies and the low down around 73 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.