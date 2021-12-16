KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 16th

The first of  a series of fronts will affect our weather into today bringing slightly cooler weather for the area. The bigger weather maker will arrive late Friday evening into Saturday. For your Thursday, we will see mainly sunny skies and a high getting up to around 72 degrees. The winds will be from the northwest at 5-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.

