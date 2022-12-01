From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Cooler weather will be with us today and tomorrow we should see a slow but steady climb with those afternoon temps and into the weekend we will be back into the 60’s & 70’s for highs. For the rest of today, look for mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high reaching only 52 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 mph.