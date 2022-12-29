From Meteorologist Clemente what a difference a week makes. Last week we were talking about temp in the single digits for Christmas and this week we are looking at readings into the 60’s to close out 2022. Mild weather is here! For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph on the light side.