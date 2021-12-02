KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 2nd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Great looking warm weather is expected to continue as we see those temperature readings climb way up there to near the 80 degree mark for later this afternoon. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 77 degrees. The winds will be light all afternoon out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 57 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph from the south southwest.

