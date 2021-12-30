Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 30th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Not too bad a day shaping up for the area as we head into the homestretch of 2021. We will look for mild conditions with still some above seasonal readings for the month of December. For this afternoon, we will see the temps rise to around 72 degrees for the afternoon high with sunny skies. The winds will be from the west southwest at 5-10 mph. ​​For this evening though, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 50 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest and light at 5 mph.