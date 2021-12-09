Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 9th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Another warm day is in store for all of the Big Country as the spring like pattern for the fall continues with dry conditions area-wide. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see lots of sunshine and an afternoon high of 82 degrees. Pretty toasty even for December. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 54 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph.