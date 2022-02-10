From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather will continue to remain very mild & seasonal with generally highs each afternoon into the 60’s and overnight lows backing off to just above freezing each evening. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see sunny skies, beautiful weather and a high up around 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and the low dropping to around 38 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph.