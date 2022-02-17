From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Colder weather is moving into the Big Country but we should see big improvements for the weekend. Temps by Sunday are expected to be into the 70’s. For the rest of today, expect mostly cloudy skies early then clearing with temperatures dropping to 35 degrees by noon. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see generally clear skies and a very cold 25 degrees. The winds will back off a bit but still be strong at 10-20 mph out of the north.