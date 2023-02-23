From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A cold front will move through the Big Country today but don’t look for any winter weather effects from it. In fact temps will drop a few degrees but generally our spring-like weather will continue. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. That’s your forecast…I’m Clemente Morales…From the KRBC Storm Track Weather Center…Have a Great Day Everyone. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 38 degrees. The winds will be from the east at 10-15 mph.