From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Winter precipitation will wrap up later today but that won’t mean an end to the cold temperatures experienced by all of the Big Country. In fact it stays fairly chilly at least through the first part of the weekend. For today, we will see a 40% chance of wintry mix through the early , then a high up around 40 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. . For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 21 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 15-20 mph.