From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern will gradually see an improvement for the area. Showers in the around should stay in liquid form and warmer temps will begin to creep back in the forecast by the weekend. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers early. The high will be up around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 26 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph.