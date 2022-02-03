From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Improvements will be slow and gradual as we recover from this winter storm. In fact don’t look for those readings to get above freezing at least until Saturday. For today, a 50% chance of snow this morning with an additional 1-2 inch accumulation. We will warm to around 17 for a high. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph. For this evening, snow will end and we will see mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will get down to around 11 degrees. The winds will be from the north at 15-20 mph.