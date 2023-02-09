From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern for the next several days will probably be described as close to seasonal with cool temps today through Friday before we see warmer weather in through the weekend. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and a high rising to around 58 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low at 32 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.