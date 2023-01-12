From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our nice and spring-like weather has quickly come to a close and is now replaced with much cooler temps and gusty northerly winds for the area. The cold spell will be short lived however. For today, we will see lots of sunshine and the afternoon high climbing to around 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at around 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and an overnight low down sound 35 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at around 5 mph through the evening.