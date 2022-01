From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If it’s winter-like weather you are looking for you certainly will not find any in this forecast. In fact it will be feeling more like early spring for much of the Big Country. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high getting up to around 70 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at around 5 mph from the southwest. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 40 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.