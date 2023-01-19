From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Somewhat of a rollercoaster ride continues with our weather pattern but still no real threat of a colder winter pattern shaping up for the next several days. It will continue to be a mild forecast. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees. The winds will be light today out of the northwest at around 5 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 38 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5 mph.