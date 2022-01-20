Abilene area forecast: Thursday January 20th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The cold weather for the Big Country has exercised its grip and it will continue to bring frigid temperatures to the entire area. Expect winds to combine with cold readings to make it feel icy to exposed skin. For your Thursday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and low wind chills with a high of 33 degrees. The winds will be from the northeast at 15-20 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 13 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.