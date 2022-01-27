From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Winter type weather is a thing of the past as we move through the 7 day period with warmer conditions headed into the weekend. In fact those highs by Saturday look to be in the mid to upper 60’s. For today however, we will be looking at mostly sunny skies and a high up around 53 degrees. The winds will shift out of the west southwest late and be at 5-10 mph. For this evening thought it will be a cold one! Look for mostly clear skies and a low down around 28 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.