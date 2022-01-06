Abilene area forecast: Thursday January 6th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The coldest day of the forecast period will occur today as we will see blustery conditions with gusty northerly winds driving those afternoon highs only into the 40’s for later today. For your Thursday, we will expect sunny skies and a high of only 38 degrees. The winds will be from the north at around 10-20 mph all afternoon. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a very cold 22 degrees for the overnight low. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.