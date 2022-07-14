From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

With rain chances all but about gone in the forecast, the focus will now be drier air and hot temperatures extending even through the coming weekend. The 100’s are here for a while it looks like. For the rest of your Thursday, look for sunny skies and a high up around 103 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph out of the southeast.