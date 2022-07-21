From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temperatures for this afternoon and through the weekend look to be on the cooler side although we are still expected to see those late day highs checking into the lower 100’s. For this afternoon, we will see a 20% chance of showers and a high reaching 100 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.