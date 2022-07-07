From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Hotter conditions will continue to be the main feature of our weather pattern for the next several days as highs in the afternoon will be up around the century mark. It will be plenty hot! For the rest of today, we will see sunny skies and a high pushing the 103 degree mark. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will remain breezy at 10-15 mph out of the south southeast.